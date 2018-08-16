Mr. David Byron Erwin, age 71, of Gaylesville, Ala., passed away Tuesday, August 14, 2018, at his residence.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Survivors include his wife, Kristy Strawn Erwin, of Gaylesville; son, Lee Armstrong, of Gaylesville; daughter, Isabella Armstrong, of Tuscaloosa, Ala.; brother, Mike Erwin, of Hobe Sound, Fla.; grandchild, Josie Armstrong.
Mr. Erwin was a native of Lindale, Ga., was the son of the late James Byron and Clara Ann Tomlin Erwin, and was of the Methodist Faith. He retired from IBEW and served in the United States Air Force. A special thanks to Ron and Keith Baldwin for their lifelong friendship.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Johnny Farr, and sister, Toby Erwin.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Pilgrim Ministry of Clarksville, Ga.
