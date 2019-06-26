Darlene Salmon, age 59, of Trion, formerly of Rome, passed away Wednesday, June 26, 2019, after a short illness.
Darlene was born July 19, 1959, in Atlanta, a daughter of the late George Salmon Jr. and the late Mary Lorine Woodard Henderson.
Darlene was preceded in death by sisters, Debra Lynn Salmon and Neisa Ann Salmon.
Survivors include her son, Michael Dewayne Acker Jr.; stepfather, Ricky Henderson; sister, Tina Marie Huckaby; brother, Jason Henderson. A number of grandchildren, nieces, and nephews also survive.
Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. Friday, June 28, 2019, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Alan Fuller officiating. Interment will follow in Rome Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends from 1:30 p.m. until the service hour on Friday at Good Shepherd Home, 2750 Shorter Ave., Rome, Ga. 30165.
Pallbearers include Cliff Henderson, Michael Henderson, Phil Alread, Jason Henderson, and Gary Garrett.
Parnick Jennings Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.