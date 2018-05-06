Mr. Darial Roscoe Youngblood, age 71, of Cave Spring, died Friday afternoon in a Rome hospital.
Mr. Youngblood was born in Cave Spring, October 5, 1946, a son of the late Roscoe Youngblood and the late Gladys Hobgood Youngblood. He was a graduate of the Cave Spring High School, and was a veteran of the U. S. Army. Mr. Youngblood was a former member of the Masonic Lodge and Rome Shrine Club. Having been associated with Georgia Power for 23 years, Mr. Youngblood owned and operated the Youngblood Electrical Company for 16 years.
Besides his parents, Mr. Youngblood was preceded in death by six brothers, Allen Youngblood, Weldon Youngblood, Robert (Bobby) Youngblood, Eugene (Gene) Youngblood, Byron (Buck) Youngblood, and Hilburn Youngblood; and by his sister, Mrs. Ann Youngblood Steed.
Mr. Youngblood is survived by two sons, Bradley Youngblood of Lindale, and Corey Youngblood and his wife Angela of Cave Spring: by his daughter, Mrs. Stephanie Martin and her husband Stacy of Cave Spring; and by seven grandchildren, Ashley Y. Duckett, Turner Youngblood, Cameryn Youngblood, Barrett Martin, Brooke M. Kollman, Cohen Youngblood and Brody Youngblood. Four great-grandchildren, Brantley Duckett, Jase Duckett, Piper Youngblood, and Tydus Kollman, and one brother, Richard Youngblood and his wife Bettie of Gayesville also survive.
Funeral services for Mr. Youngblood will be held Tuesday afternoon at 2 p.m. at John House’s Cave Spring Chapel with Rev. Dale Byars officiating. Interment will follow in the Jackson Chapel Cemetery. Pallbearers will include Cameryn Youngblood, Turner Youngblood, Barrett Martin, Cohen Youngblood, Brody Youngblood, Keith Youngblood, and Tyler Kollman. An honorary escort will include Manley Casey, Steve Burkhalter, Bobby Kerr and Bobby Fincher.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home this evening from 6 until 8 p.m.
John House’s Cave Spring Chapel has charge of the arrangements.