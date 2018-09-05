Danny McGinnis passed away on September 2, 2018, at South Seminole Hospital in Longwood, Florida, due to complications from diabetes.
Danny was born on August 1, 1952 in Rome, Georgia, as the third child and second son to Eunice Duffey McGinnis and Jack Leonard McGinnis Sr. In Rome the McGinnis family grew to six children in total. Six years after the loss of their young father, Eunice married Jay Yancey and the McGinnis family moved to a farm between Aragon and Taylorsville, Georgia. After graduating from Rockmart High School in 1970, Danny completed one year at the University of Georgia. Danny then joined the U.S. Army, where his military training included the interrogation program at Fort Huachuca’s military intelligence unit in Arizona. Danny also spent one year at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C. Anyone who has ever been cross-examined by Danny, whether on the stand or at the dinner table, will tell you that he learned quite a bit about persuasive interrogation techniques during this time.
After serving three years in the Army, Danny began his sophomore year at the University of Georgia and moved to Athens, Georgia, with his young family, Marylon McGinnis and newborn son, John. He graduated in August 1977 Magna Cum Laude with a BBA in Economics. Danny moved over to the University of Georgia’s School of Law where he received his J.D. Cum Laude in December 1979. As a UGA law student, Danny was a member of the Georgia Law Review, received the award for the highest grade in bankruptcy, ended up in the top ten percent of his class, and was inducted into the Order of the Coif.
In Danny’s early law career, he became partner at the former Atlanta law firm Lokey & Bowden, and later partner at the Atlanta law firm of Rogers & Hardin. Danny’s focus was primarily business tort and contract matters – predominantly litigation. As an attorney, Danny was considered the man with the strategic mind and insights that won cases, or a litigator to be feared, depending on which side of the courtroom you might be sitting.
Danny married Kathe McGinnis in 1992, and in 2002, Danny left his partnership at Rogers & Hardin to support Kathe’s career in pharmaceutical sales, and to focus time on raising his newborn son, Jay McGinnis. The family moved to Winter Springs, Florida, in 2010, where Danny enjoyed taking long walks with Puggles and Gizzy, the family dogs.
To many, Danny was synonymous with great BBQ and the Georgia Bulldogs. On a good day, he was able to enjoy both at the same time. Those that knew him well will tell you that there were few times in which Danny was more in his element than when he was standing over a smoky grill in a red apron, cooking BBQ for large groups of hungry friends and family. Second to that might be sitting at the 50 yard line, 8 rows up at Sanford Stadium, watching the Dawgs trample unworthy opponents.
Danny is survived by his wife, Kathe, and sons, John and Jay McGinnis, grandchildren, Everett and Odessa, and siblings, Jack, Jean, Judi, David, and Tim. A private memorial for the family will be held in Orlando, Florida, on Wednesday, September 5. A second memorial for friends and family will be held in Rockmart, Georgia, on November 18, 2018.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. https://www.stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude.html?sc_icid=wtg-lz-donatenow
A memorial gathering will be held September 5, 2018, at DeGusipe Funeral Home, Maitland Chapel, from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.