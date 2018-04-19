Mr. Daniel “Rickey” Garrett, age 66, of Rome, passed away on Wednesday, April 18, 2018, after a brief illness.
Mr. Garrett was born in Floyd County, Georgia on January 7, 1952, son of Gervine Bollen Garrett and the late Kenneth S. Garrett. He was a lifelong resident of Rome and Floyd County. Mr. Garrett was a Christian and active member of Shorter Avenue Baptist Church where he sang in the choir and was a greeter. He was also involved in the Awana Program and Men’s Ministry. Mr. Garrett graduated from Pepperell High School and Coosa Valley Tech with a Welding Certificate. Mr. Garrett retired from Capitol Line Products.
Rickey did not meet a stranger and was well-liked by all who met him. He enjoyed Gospel music, especially the Gaithers, Cathedrals and the Davis Trio. His favorite song was “Amazing Grace.” Rickey played the six string and twelve string acoustic guitars. He enjoyed going to classic car shows and collecting guns for both hunting and target practice. Rickey especially enjoyed playing with the “Billiard Guys” at the Parker Senior Center. He competed in several tournaments and was an above average pool player.
Rickey was a special person who never complained and overcame several serious health challenges throughout his life. He had a serious head injury as an infant, but Rick enjoyed life and always had a positive attitude, good sense of humor and was just fun to be around. He was an inspiration to many people through his faithful Christian life and being a good person and loyal friend. He will be missed by his family and many friends.
Mr. Garrett is survived by his mother, Gervine Garrett, Rome; one brother, David R. Garrett, and his wife, Carol, Rome; nephew, Shane Garrett, his wife, Jennifer, and their children, Natalie and Alex, Ringgold; nephew, Vince Garrett, and his children, Grant, Peyton & Landon, Rome. Several aunts, uncles and cousins also survive.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 21, 2018, at 11 a.m. at Shorter Avenue Baptist Church with the Rev. Max Tucker and the Rev. Glenn Clonts officiating and Vince Garrett delivering the eulogy. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel,on Fridayfrom6 until 8 p.m. At other hours, they will be at their respective residences.
Pallbearers are asked to assemble at the Shorter Avenue Baptist Churchon Saturdayat10:30 a.m.and include: Active: Shane Garrett, Vince Garrett, Tony Swafford, Eddie Vann, Tim Agan, Steve Flowers, and Mike Babb. Honorary: Gary Chittum, Harold Murphy, Jimmy McKibben, Ross Freeman, Gary Cordle, Dennis Little, Tim Little, Marion Lewis, and Gary Broom.
Flowers will be accepted, or memorial contributions may be made to Shorter Avenue Baptist Church, 1410 Shorter Avenue, Rome, Ga. 30165, or to Gideons International.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.