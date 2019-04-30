Daniel Brian Isom, age 42, of Rome, passed away Thursday, April 25, 2019, in Cartersville, Ga.
Daniel was born June 27, 1976, in Floyd County. He was employed by Henderson Electric.
Survivors include his wife, Alisha White Isom; parents, Charles and Barbara Isom; daughters, Breanna Isom, Caitlynn Isom, Emma Isom, Alise Isom; stepchildren, Kaylyn Garrett, Chelsea White; sister, Jo Anne Pelfrey; grandmother, Johnnie Isom.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Billy Rabern officiating. Interment will follow in Floyd Memory Gardens.
The family received friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave. Rome, Ga., 30165.
Parnick Jennings Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.