Dan Gray, 80, of Marietta, passed away Wednesday, May 23, 2018, at WellStar Tranquility Hospice at Kennesaw Mountain following a period of declining health.
A Celebration of Life service will be held Saturday, June 2, 2018, at 2:00 p.m. at the Marietta Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Dutch Scott officiating.
Dan had worked as produce manager with A & P Grocery Store, had sold and installed carpet for many years and he also worked as a small engine mechanic. He was a member of the Plainville Masonic Lodge #364 F. & A.M. and an honorary member of the Woodstock Masonic Lodge #246 F. & A.M.
He was preceded in death by his son, William Gary Gray. He is survived by his wife, Paula Ann Gray, of Marietta; daughters, Deanie Derise Coker, of Plainville, and Danette (Tracy) Tatum, of Plainville; son, James Michael (Rachel) Gray, of Ball Ground; stepdaughter, Bobbie Sue Chilton, of Cherry Log; 8 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends prior to the Celebration of Life Service on Saturday, June 2, from 1:00–2:00 p.m. at Marietta Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Scottish Rite Hospital at https://give.choa.org/site/Donation2.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.mariettafuneralhome.org.