Dalton Parker Bohanan, age 32, passed away unexpectedly June 10, 2019, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Dalton was born in Rome, Ga., August 19, 1986, to John Eric Bohanan and the late Phyllis Roberson Holden Bohanan.
He was a graduate of Armuchee High School.
Dalton was an accomplished musician and toured the United States and Canada for several years before moving to Wisconsin.
Survivors include his sons, Lennon and Grey Bohanan; fiancée, Elizabeth Jarvis; father, John "Ric" Bohanan; stepmother, Susan Kaiser Bohanan; grandmother, Montine Culpepper Bohanan; sister, Shawnee Holden; several aunts, uncles, and cousins also survive.
Services for Dalton will be held at a later date.
Parnick Jennings Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.