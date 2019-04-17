Mrs. Dahlia Mae "Daisy" Henderson, age 89, of Rome, passed away Tuesday morning, April 16, 2019, at her residence.
Mrs. Henderson was born in Ralls, Texa, on April 1, 1930, daughter of the late Willie Ernest Pryor and the late Wetah Sellers Pryor. She married Jack R. Henderson on December 21, 1951, in Blue Ridge, Texas. He preceded her in death on December 12, 2001. She was also preceded in death by a sister, Ruth Pryor Phifer, by a brother, Lloyd Pryor, and by a nephew, Phillip Pryor.
Daisy was a gifted and dedicated china painter and porcelain arts teacher. She opened her porcelain art studio in 1973 and continued teaching classes until 2018, when her health dictated that she close the studio. Her love for the art of china painting and for her students kept her motivated and active through the years. Many of her students are award-winning artists. Some of her work has been displayed at the headquarters of the Museum for the World Organization of China Painters in Oklahoma City, Okla., and at several exhibits in the Rome-Floyd County Library. She was a member of the Porcelain Arts Guild of Rome.
Daisy was very blessed to have stayed in her home due to her faithful and dedicated caregiver for 18 years, Dana Beebe. The family expresses deep appreciation to Dana and to Heyman HospiceCare at Floyd, who provided care and much needed support to Daisy and Dana.
Survivors include her sister, Pearl Pryor Crain, Graham, Texas; her brother, Clifton Pryor (Wanda), Greenville, Texas; many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, April 19, 2019, at 12 noon in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel. Her nephew, Barry Henderson, will deliver the eulogy. Private interment will follow in Rome Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Friday from 10:30 a.m. until the service hour.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Heyman HospiceCare at Floyd, P.O. Box 163, Rome, Ga., 30162-0163.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.