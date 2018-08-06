Cynthia McCannon Robertson, age 83, of Carrollton, passed away Saturday, August 4, 2018. She was born October 30, 1934 in Greensboro, North Carolina, daughter of the late Raymond McCannon and Alva Jo Wallace McCannon. In addition, she was preceded by her loving husband, Richard Robertson.
She graduated from Grady with her RN in 1960 and worked at Athens General, eventually becoming the Director of Nursing. Later she moved to Asheville, North Carolina to complete her degree in anesthesia becoming a CRNA. She began her CRNA career with Rome Anesthesia, working at Floyd Medical Center and Redmond Park Hospital. She was extremely honored to serve as the 50th President of the Georgia Association of Nurse Anesthetists (GANA). She completed her vocational years in Boynton Beach, Florida at Bethesda Memorial Hospital and Outpatient Center in Boynton Beach. After retiring, she moved to Carrollton and served two terms as the President of Tanner Medical Auxiliary; NW District Director of the Council on Auxiliaries/Volunteers of GA Hospital Association; a volunteer with Open Hands United Christian Ministries; a member of Circle of Friends.
She was a member of Tabernacle Baptist Church and sang with the Praise Singers.
Her fondest activity was traveling all over the world and riding camels in Australia. In her later years, she enjoyed playing mahjong with her buddies.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Raymond H. Austin and Bonnie, of Del Ray Beach, Fla.; daughter and son-in-law, Wanda Austin Witt and Jim, of Bowdon; sister-in-law, Louise Green, of Rome, Ga.; seven grandchildren, Chas Austin, Dena Warner, Raymond Austin, Max Witt, Patrick Austin, Grace Kirkorian, and Katherine Austin; and sixteen great grandchildren as well as stepdaughters, Frankie Reed, Peggy Crumley, and Julie Robbins.
The family will receive friends at Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel on Wednesday, August 8, 2018, from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Funeral services will be conducted Thursday, August 9, 2018, at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Floyd Memory Gardens in Rome. Those serving as pallbearers will be Chas Austin, Raymond Austin, Chase Austin, Chandler Austin, Max Witt, and Bill Reed. Honorary pallbearers will be her Sunday School class and the TMC Auxiliary. Flowers will be accepted or memorial donations can be made in her name to Grady Health Foundation, 191 Peachtree Street NE, Suite 820, Atlanta, Ga. 30303 (www.gradyhealthfoundation.org.), or GANA, 222 South Prospect Ave., Park Ridge, Ill. 60068 (gana@aana.com).
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.