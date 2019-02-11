Mrs. Cynthia June "Cindy" Couch, age 68, of Rome, passed away on Monday, February 11, 2019, at her residence. Mrs. Couch was born in Floyd County, Georgia, on December 22, 1950, daughter of the late Fred and Ruby Milam. She was also preceded in death by a son, Chris Couch. Mrs. Couch was a homemaker and was of the Christian faith. Survivors include her husband, James V. "Jim" Couch; a son, John Blalock, Lindale; two daughters, Michelle Couch, Rome, and Tonya Pitts (Shane), Mobile, Ala.; eight grandchildren, Zach & Mattie Blalock, Spencer & Christopher Couch, Will Duvall, Joanna Earwood, and Sara & Reece Pitts; three great grandchildren; two sisters, Cherry Milam, Rome, and Glenda Thomas, Rome; her mother-in-law, Mrs. J.E. Couch Jr.; nieces and nephews. Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, February 13, 2019, at 3 p.m. at Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. The Rev. Jerry Brooks will officiate. The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, on Wednesday from 1:30 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, has charge of the funeral arrangements.