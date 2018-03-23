Craig Edward Byars
Craig Edward Byars died unexpectedly on March 15, 2018 at the age of 45.
He was born on June 16,1972 in Rome, Ga. He is a 1990 graduate of Coosa High School and a member of the Church of Christ. After high school, he was employed at Inland Container before moving to Panama City Beach, Florida to be close to family. Craig was loved by many because of his great sense of humor and his big heart for others. He never met a stranger.
Craig is survived by his parents, Clint & Ann Byars; his daughter, Haydee Byars Weiser; his siblings: Jason Byars and wife Heidi, Julie Byars Folsom and husband Frankie, and Sherrie Byars Warren and husband Johnny, along with several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, March 25, 2018, at 1:30 p.m. at Oak Hill Church of Christ, 1500 Martha Berry Blvd NE, Rome, Ga. 30165, with Barry Gilreath officiating, family friend and former minister of Emerald Beach Church of Christ. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens, 2549 Shorter Ave SW, Rome, Ga. 30165.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, March 24, 2018, from 6-8 p.m. at the Oak Hill Church of Christ.
Pallbearers will include Cody Folsom, Doug Williams, Keith Randall, Kevin Randall, Richard Early, and Chip Sprayberry.
“For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.”- John 3:16
The Alvis Miller & Son Funeral Home of Rockmart is in charge of arrangements for Mr. Craig Edward Byars.