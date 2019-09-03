Mrs. Mary Frances Busby Cowart, age 86 of Rome passed away Sunday, September 1, 2019 in a local health care. Mrs. Cowart was born March 29, 1933, in Rome, a daughter of the late Eddie M. Busby and Pauline Parris Busby. She was a member of North Broad Baptist Church for 80 years. Mrs. Cowart was retired from Floyd County School System as a Para Pro at McHenry Elementary School. She was preceded in death by a brother, Sam Busby, sister and brother in law, Inez and Charlie Padgett. Survivors include her husband, Doyle Cowart children, Debbie (Tim) Galloway, Rome; Bobby Cowart, Rome; Johnny (Michelle) Cowart, Ringgold; grandchildren, Katie (Zack) Millians, Rob (Laura) Cowart, Jon (Kris) Galloway, Bethany (Jeff) Reese, Sam Cowart, great grandchildren, Katelyn Millians, Lanham Millians, Robby Cowart, Rhett Cowart, sisters in laws, Joan Cowart, Boots Busby, several nieces and nephews also survive. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Wednesday September 4, 2019 at Good Shepherd Funeral Home Chapel. With Tim Galloway, and Johnny Cowart, officiating. Interment will follow in East View Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12:00 P.M. until the funeral hour on Wednesday at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave. Rome, Ga. 30165. Pallbearers include, Zack Millians, Bobby Cowart, Jon Galloway, Robby Cowart, Sam Cowart, and Jeff Reese. Please visit our website, www.goodshepherdfh.net to post tributes. Parnick Jennings, Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.