Mrs. Mary Frances Busby Cowart, age 86, of Rome, passed away Sunday September 1, 2019 in a local health care center. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Wednesday September 4, 2019, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Tim Galloway and John Cowart officiating. Interment will follow in East View Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12:00 P.M. until the funeral hour on Wednesday at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave. Rome, Ga. 30165. A complete obituary will follow in Wednesdays edition of the Rome News. Parnick Jennings, Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.