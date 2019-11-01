SGM Wayne H. Coursey, U. S, Army (Ret.), 82, of Cave Spring, died Thursday morning, October 31, 2019 in a Rome hospital following a short illness.
Mr. Coursey was born in Ocoee, Tennessee, on December 16, 1936, son of the late Roy Horace Coursey and the late Geneva Blankenship Coursey. Mr. Coursey was a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served in Korea, and later in the Vietnam War. After his retirement from the Army, Mr. Coursey joined the Department of Defense, and retired from there after serving in Iraq.
Mr. Coursey was a member of the Mackey Lodge #120 F. & A. M., the Shanklin Attaway Post 5 of the American Legion., and was a former member of the First Baptist Church of Cave Spring.
Survivors include his wife of 61 years, the former Antonie Steuerwald, to whom he was married October 23, 1958; and four sons, Bobby Coursey of Lindale, Alvin Coursey of Cave Spring, Robert Coursey and his wife Amy of Kennesaw, and Tommy Coursey and his wife Ruth of Douglasville. His sister, Mrs. Edith Baker and her husband R.W. of Cave Spring, and five grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandchildren, and four great-great-great-grandchildren also survive.
Funeral services for Mr. Coursey will be held Monday afternoon at 2:00 P.M. at John House’s Cave Spring Chapel Funeral Home with Rev. Dale Byars officiating. Interment will follow in the Cave Spring cemetery with full military rites, and the Mackey Lodge # 120 will have charge of graveside rites.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home Sunday afternoon from 3:00 until 5:00 P.M.
At other hours they will be at the residence.
John House’s Cave Spring Chapel Funeral Home.