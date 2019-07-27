Mr. Larry Wayne Couey, age 64, of Rome, passed away Friday, July 26, 2019, in a local hospital. Mr. Couey was born in Rome, GA on July 17, 1955, son of the late Abie Ray Couey and Bonnie Mae Edwards Couey. He was also preceded in death by 4 brothers, Frank, Eddie, James, and Harold Couey. Prior to his retirement, Mr. Couey was employed with Mohawk Industries here in Rome for 31 years. He was an avid collector of car tags and loved traveling. Survivors include his companion of 30 years, Jan Howard, Rome; 2 sons, Gary Couey (Pam), Cartersville, and Adam Couey (Amber), Rome; 2 step-sons, Benny White (Misty), Summerville, and Terry White (Holly), Rome; a brother, Robert Couey (Robin), Coosa; a sister-in-law, Elaine Couey, Rome; 6 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Monday, July 29, 2019, at 4pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Rev. Donnie Carver officiating. Following the service, Mr. Couey will be cremated in accordance with his wishes. The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Monday from 2pm until the service hour. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Heart Association at heart.org. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.