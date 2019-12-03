Mrs. Jane Elizabeth Tallent Costlow, 61 of Taylorsville, passed away Sunday, December 1, 2019. She was born December 11, 1957 in Rome, daughter of the late Ira Mack Tallent and the late Edith Wright Tallent. Jane was a 1975 graduate of Rockmart High School and earned her Associate Degree in Nursing from Floyd College. For the past 29 years she was employed at Redmond Regional Medical Center where she served as the RN house supervisor of the night shift and was of the Baptist faith. Survivors include her husband, Loyd Neil Costlow, Jr. of Taylorsville to whom she was married December 8, 1979; daughter, Brittany Costlow and son, Matthew Costlow both of Taylorsville; brother, Eric Tallent and his wife Dianne of Rockmart; and granddaughter, Alexis Costlow of Taylorsville. Funeral services will be held Thursday, December 5, 2019 at 4pm in the chapel of the Freeman Harris Funeral Home with Chaplain Billy Murdock and Rev. Wayne Benefield officiating. Interment will follow in Rockmart Memorial Gardens. Serving as pallbearers: Mack Tallent, Dylan Costlow, Barry Costlow, Todd Brown, Donny Forsyth and Clint Forsyth. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Wednesday, December 4, 2019 between 6:00 and 9:00 p.m. Visit www.freemanharrisfunerals.com to sign online guestbook. Freeman Harris Funeral Home of Rockmart in charge of service for Mrs. Jane Elizabeth Tallent Costlow.
Costlow, Jane
Service information
Dec 4
Visitation
Wednesday, December 4, 2019
6:00PM-9:00PM
Freeman Harris Funeral Home
212 East Elm Street
Rockmart, GA 30153
Dec 5
Funeral Service
Thursday, December 5, 2019
4:00PM
Freeman Harris Funeral Home Chapel
212 East Elm St.
Rockmart, GA 30153
