Mrs. Cornelia Jane Linnenkohl Milford, age 92, formerly of Thomson, Ga., passed away, Sunday, May 19, 2019, at her current residence in Rome, Ga.
Mrs. Milford was born on October 11, 1926, in Jefferson County, Georgia, to sharecropper parents, James "Jim" and Lucy Linnenkohl. She was the youngest girl with seven siblings and was preceded in death by her parents and six of her siblings - Edna Linnenkohl, Eugenia Rogers, Ada Riley, William Linnenkohl, Lois Whaley, and Donald Linnenkohl; a brother, Ludwig Linnenkohl, and his wife, Margie, survive her.
Mrs. Milford is also survived by her husband of 72 years, Albert Miller Milford, and their children, Dr. Richard Milford and his wife, Nancy, Athens; Mrs. Beverly Milford Harris and husband, Bob, Rome; Mr. David Milford and wife, Karen, Carrollton; special niece, Miss Lucianne Linnenkohl, Dearing; like-a-daughter, Wynelle Ruehle, Thomson; grandchildren, Brooke Harris Caesar and husband, Robbie, Cumming; Brian Harris, Rome; Melissa Manders Dukes and husband, Albert, Greenwood, S.C.; and great-grandchildren, Mason and Harper Caesar, Cumming.
Cornelia attended school in Dearing, Georgia, where she was valedictorian of her senior class. Graduating at the peak of World War II, Cornelia went to work for Thomson Company, maker of uniforms for GIs, and helped support the Linnenkohl family.
Following the war, Cornelia married Miller Milford on September 1, 1946, and continued working at Thomson Company until they began a family in 1949. Cornelia became a homemaker until returning to work when their children began college.
She served for twelve years as secretary at First Baptist Church of Thomson where she and Miller were pillars of the church and the community. They were parents to all the friends of their children, and their home was always a gathering place for friends and family.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Dr. Bob Lemley and staff, Thomson, and Dr. George Hotz, Rome, for their extraordinary support and encouragement. Special thanks is also extended to the staff of Renaissance Marquis and Heyman Hospice for their gentle, loving care.
A memorial service will be held at Renaissance Marquis, 3126 Cedartown Highway, Rome, Georgia, on Thursday, June 6, at 2:00. A Celebration of Life will be held in Thomson, Georgia, at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Thomson First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 1205, Thomson, GA 30824; Rome First Baptist, P.O. Box 1189, Rome, GA 30161; or Heyman Hospice, 420 E. Second Street, Rome, GA 30161.