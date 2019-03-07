Mrs. Corene Stephens Tidwell, age 89, of Rome, formerly of Meansville, Ga., passed away Thursday, March 7, 2019, in a local healthcare facility.
Mrs. Tidwell was born in Meriwether County, Ga., on December 27, 1929, daughter of the late John D. and Lena Gilbert Stephens. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Matthias Brown "Mac" Tidwell, and by eight siblings.
Mrs. Tidwell was a homemaker and was of the Baptist faith.
Survivors include her son, Barry Tidwell (Tammy), Aragon, Ga.; two grandchildren, Josh Burkhalter, Wausau, Wis., and the Rev. Jessica Tidwell-Wienzierl (Evan), Monroe, N.C.; many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, March 11, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the graveside in Meriwether Memory Gardens, Manchester, Ga. Her son, Barry Tidwell, will deliver the eulogy.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Lindale, P.O. Box 26, Lindale, Ga., 230147.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.