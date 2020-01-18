Carolyn Mae Cordle, age 83, of Rome, GA passed away January 12, 2020 after a brief illness. She was preceded in death by her husband of 39 years, Wilber R. Cordle, in 1995. She is survived by her only child, D. Tim Cordle and his wife, Felieca of Winter Park, FL, a sister, nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews. She was a long-time member of First Baptist Church, Rome, GA. A private graveside service was held on January 17, 2020 where she was laid to rest beside her husband in Eastview Cemetery. Daniel's Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.
