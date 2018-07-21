Mrs. Cordelia Bates Page, age 85, of Lindale, passed away Wednesday July 18, 2018 in a local hospital.
Mrs. Page was born December 26, 1932, in Floyd County a daughter of the late Lon Charles Bates, and Della Mae Garis Bates. She was a member of Bible Baptist Church, and retired from D.J. Railcar. Mrs. Page was preceded in death by her husband, Homer Page, son, Daniel Summie Pegg, brother, Arthur Bates, sisters, Mary Sharpe, and Martha Wilson.
Survivors include her children, Manuel “Shorty” Pegg, Cedartown; Lynn (Edward) Ely, Silver Creek; Geneva Sue (Brian) Custer, Albany, NY: brother, Ollie Bates, Tampa, Fla.: 19 grandchildren, 51 great grandchildren, 27 great great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, July 23, 2018, at Bible Baptist Church, with the Rev. John Huffman, Rev. Donald Lindsey, and the Rev. John Eaves, officiating. Interment will follow in Pleasant Hope Baptist Church Cemetery.
Mrs. Page will be taken to the residence of a daughter, Lynn Ely, 62 Harris Road, Silver Creek, 30173 on Sunday morning to lie in state until she is taken to the church on Monday where she will lie in state one hour prior to her service.
Grandchildren and great grandchildren will serve as pallbearers.
Parnick Jennings, Sr.’s Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave. has charge of arrangements.