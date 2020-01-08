Rhonda Lynn Copeland, age 67, of Rome passed away Tuesday January 7, 2020 at her residence. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 PM on Friday January 10, 2020 at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, with Rev. Dale Byars officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 2:00 PM until service hour on Friday at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave. Rome GA. 30165. Please visit our website, www.goodshepherdfh.net, to post tributes on the life of Rhonda Copeland. Parnick Jennings Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.
