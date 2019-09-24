Mrs. Gloria Ann Cook, age 72, of Cave Spring, passed away Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at a local hospital. Mrs. Cook was born in Floyd County, Georgia on Feb. 6, 1947, daughter of the late Virgil Shephard and the late Lillie Reed Shephard. She was of Baptist faith. She was one of the founding members of N.A.P.A. which stands for Native American Preservation Association of Georgia. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Virgil Lamar Shephard and James Ricky Shephard; and her sister, Jennie Deloris Womack. She is survived by her husband of 54 years, William Douglas "Doug" Cook; her sons, Doug "Dougie" Cook and Tommy Cook; her daughter, Runda Tate; her grandchildren, Coty Cook, Shelby Cook, Matthew Cook, Kiersten Cook, Jessica Mantooth (Chris), Benjamin "B.J." Moore; and her great grandchildren, Hunter and Alyssa Mantooth; her sister, Gail Gravitte; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, at 11 a.m. in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, with the Rev. James Gravitte officiating. Entombment will follow at Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until the service time. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.