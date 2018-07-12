Mrs. Connie Ruth Allen Culberson, age 82, of Rome, passed away Thursday, July 12, 2018.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 14, 2018, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until the service hour on Saturday at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave., Rome, Ga. 30165.
A complete obituary will follow in Saturday’s edition of the Rome News-Tribune.
Please visit our website, www.goodshepherdfh.net, to post tributes.
Parnick Jennings Sr.’s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.