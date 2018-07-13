Mrs. Connie Ruth Allen Culberson, age 82, of Rome, passed away Thursday, July 12, 2018.
Mrs. Culberson was born May 1, 1936 in Floyd County, a daughter of the late Earnest Allen and Bertha Daniel Allen. She was retired from Coosa Bakery and was a member of Pisgah Baptist Church. Mrs. Culberson was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Culberson; a daughter, Virginia Marie Barker; a great grandchild, Eric Marks; brothers, Donald Allen and Danny Allen; and sisters, Laura Bell Cozzart, and Thelma Hutchens.
Survivors include daughter, Betty Joan Hryncewicz, Rome; brothers, Melvin Allen, Gainesville, Fla., and Burton Allen, Mo.; sister, Margaret Harvey, Jackson, Ga.; grandchildren, Penny Marks, April Brooky, Barbara Navarro, Melissa Shumate, Holly Clark; great grandchildren, Dalton Almond, Cayla Almond, Chelsey Marks, Chloe Marks, and Paige Reed; several nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 14, 2018,at Good Shepherd Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m.until the service hour on Saturday at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave., Rome, Ga. 30165.
Please visit our website, www.goodshepherdfh.net,to post tributes.
Parnick Jennings Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.