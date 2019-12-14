Mr. Charles Eddie Collins, 84, of Cave Spring, died Monday evening, December 9, 2019 at his residence following an extended battle with Parkinson's. Mr. Collins was born in Fraser, Colorado, September 19, 1935, son of the late Horace William Collins and the late Mildred Audie Vick Collins. They moved to Rome shortly after his birth, and he was educated in the Rome City Schools, was a graduate of the old Rome High School, and was a member of the Hill Toppers Band. Mr. Collins was associated with General Electric in Rome for several years, moved to Atlanta and was with Atlanta Data Processing, then moved back to Rome with Trend Mills, and in 1983 formed his own company, Retail Data. A loving and giving person, Mr. Collins was a member of the Cave Spring United Methodist Church, a former member of the Cherokee Masonic Lodge, and loved his family, his country, and Bussler Taco Nights at church. Mr. Collins is survived by his wife, the former Myrna Bland, to whom he was married August 22, 1962; by his son, Charles Vick Collins and his wife Janet; and by his daughter, Ms. Cynthia Collins Goodwin, all of Cave Spring. Five grandchildren, Victoria C. (Trevor) Bennett, Mary Kate Collins, Luke Collins, Waylon Goodwin and Reuben Goodwin, and two great-grandchildren, Brynlee and Cason Bennett also survive. Memorial Services for Mr. Collins will held Tuesday afternoon, December 17, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. at the Cave Spring United Methodist Church with Dr. John Page and Dr. Ken Ray officiating. The family will receive friends at the church from 11:00 A.M until the service hour. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Cave Spring United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 305, Cave Spring, Georgia 30124, or to Neurology and Movement Disorder Research at Emory University Hospital, 1364 Clifton Road N.E., Atlanta, Georgia 30322. John House's Cave Spring Chapel
