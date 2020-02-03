Mrs. Glennie Magdalene Coley, age 98, of Rome, passed away on Sunday, February 2, 2020, at a local assisted living facility. Mrs. Coley was born in Floyd County, Georgia on November 19, 1921, daughter of the late Tontas Phelps and the late Eula Hitchcock Phelps. She was also preceded in death by husbands, Paul Simpson and Lonnie Coley, and by 3 brothers and one sister. Mrs. Coley worked for a number of years at Celanese and was of the Baptist faith. Survivors include a son, Harold Dougherty (Robin), Menominee, MI; two grandsons, Tracy Dougherty (Tracy), Howell, MI, and Tim Dougherty (Cleo), Livermore, CA; a great granddaughter, Jenn Dougherty, Menominee, MI; nieces, Ginger Howard (Joe), Rome, and Linda Johnson (Roy), Cleveland, GA; a nephew, Carl Baggett (Shirl), Canton. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at 1pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Rev. Scott Lambert officiating. Private interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.
Coley, Glennie
To plant a tree in memory of Glennie Coley as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.