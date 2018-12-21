Col. James Robert Sawyer, U.S. Army (Retired), Medical Service Corps, died on December 12, 2018. Jim was born in Rome, Georgia, on August 27, 1940. He attended Darlington High School, North Georgia College (BS), Central Michigan University (MA), and the University of Hawaii (MPH). His parents were Evelyn Sawyer and Harry Mull. He was married to Peggy Wingo from 1964 until her death in 2001.
Jim spent over 30 years in military service in the Pacific and European theaters commanding soldiers from platoon to brigade level. He was assigned to the Pentagon and major command staffs as well as academic centers. Jim was a Vietnam War veteran and was awarded the Bronze Star Medal. He retired in 1994. He then began a second career at the University of Texas, San Antonio, until 2003. He married Dr. Kathleen Glash in 2003 and enjoyed a life of extensive travel, spoiling grandchildren and dogs, and spending time at their beloved lakehouse.
He is survived by his wife, Kathy; daughters, Suzanne Tapp (Byron), of Lubbock, Texas, and Jennifer Moore (Jon), of Bend, Oregon; and son, James "Chip" Sawyer (Gayle), of Katy, Texas. He was blessed to have six grandchildren: Macy and Pierce Tapp, Dillon and Avery Moore, and Spencer and Payton Sawyer.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to The Thirst Charity, a non-profit 501(c)(3) founded by Jim's granddaughter, Macy Tapp, to fund the drilling of clean water wells in underprivileged areas around the world. A graveside memorial service will be held on Friday, December 28, 2018 at 1:15 pm at the Fort Sam National Cemetery, Shelter #2, with full military honors.
Arrangements with Porter Loring Mortuary North, 2102 North Loop 1604 East, San Antonio, Texas, 78232, 210-495-8221.