Mr. Clyde Tate, age 90, passed away November 11, 2018. Mr. Tate was born August 2, 1928, to Claude Tate and Clara Van Horn Tate. He was a graduate of Coosa High School, member of Fellowship Baptist Church, retired from Georgia Kraft, and was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He was preceded in death by his wife, Christine Price Tate, and sisters. Gladys Sanders, Dorothy Mason, and Opal Freeman. Survivors include daughters, Janet Judge, Maylene, Ala., and Amy Seigler, Greenville, S.C.; sister, Hazel Chastain, and her husband, Aaron; grandchildren, Ashley Alexander, Rebecca Morgan, Alison Seigler, Andrew Judge; several great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. A graveside service will be held at Oaknoll Memorial Gardens on Thursday, November 15, at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Fellowship Baptist Church Building fund. www.charterfuneral.com.