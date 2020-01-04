Mildred "Jackie" Oaks Cline, age 91 of Rome, Georgia passed away Thursday, January 2, 2020 in Rome. Jackie was born in Alabama on August 26, 1928 to John A. Oaks and Cordelia Brannon Oaks. She moved to Rome shortly thereafter, and it was here that she remained until her death. Jackie was married on October 22, 1945 to William Harrison "Dub" Cline, and they had one child, Jerry William Cline, on October 13, 1946. Her primary focus was always faith and family. She was a member of New Life Church of God (formerly East Rome Church of God) for most of her life. Her hobbies included cooking, reading, sewing, quilting, crocheting, canning, and most of all, spending time with her family. She shared a special and unique bond with all her siblings and grandchildren to whom she was affectionately known as "Granny." Mrs. Cline was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son, and siblings, Howard Oaks, Chester Oaks, John W. Oaks, Virginia O. Colston, Wilmer O. Owens and Lola O. Hollifield. Survivors include her grandchildren, Michelle Lagana, Amanda Haytaian, and Shane Cline; great-grandchildren Savannah, Michael and Madeline Lagana and Jack and Callie Haytaian; daughter-in-law Cindy Bennett; one sister, Rachel Treadaway and sister-in-law Margie Oaks also survive. A graveside service will be held on Monday, January 6, 2020 at 4pm at Oaknoll Memorial Gardens in Rome with Pastors Jerry Dudley and William Holden officiating. Good Shepherd Funeral Home is serving the family of Mildred "Jackie" O. Cline.
