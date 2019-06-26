Cleo Annette Price was born in Rome, Ga., on August 10, 1937, to Nellie Sultana Price and Thomas G. Price. She will be laid to rest in East View Cemetery in Rome, where both of her parents, brother, Theodore, and niece, Cheryl, also rest in peace.
Annette is survived by her daughter, Marie, and son-in-law, Rich; grandchildren, Courtney, Colyn, Cameron and his wife, Jay, Cody and his wife, Emily.
Her son, Tommy, passed away last month in Atlanta.
As "the MawMaw," she also loved and wholeheartedly enjoyed her four great grandchildren, Addyson, Kasen, Dylan, and Kyler, and she will surely be smiling down from heaven when her great granddaughter Keelyn is born this month.
Annette left her earthly family on June 21, 2019, and entered her eternal home. She will be laid to rest at East View Cemetery at 11 a.m. on June 29, 2019. A memorial service will be held on July 5, 2019 at Angels Assisted Living, 3175 Belcher Road, Dunedin, Fla.