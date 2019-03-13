Claude "Junior" Chapman, 81, of Rome, died Wednesday morning, March 13, 2019, in a local hospital.
Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Friday in the Chapel of Good Shepherd Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends tonight from 6 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Please visit our website, www.goodshepherdfh.net, to view the complete obituary and post tributes.
Parnick Jennings Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home is serving the family of Claude "Junior" Chapman.