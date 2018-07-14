Clarence Willis "Boobie" Ivey Sr, of Rome Georgia, passed away July 13, 2018. Survivors include wife of 64 years, Barbara David Ivey; Children, C.W. “Bo” Ivey Jr., Clair Ivey Ford, David Edwin Ivey; Grandchildren, Richard “Ric” Long, Beth Rogers, Jared Ivey, Courtney Cescutti, Stevie Ann Ivey, Lindsey Bowers, Nicki Ivey, Bridget Ivey, Emma Ruth Ivey; Great-Grandchildren, Owen Rogers, Julia Rogers, and Bennett Cescutti; He is also survived by a sister, Leila Evans and sister-in-law, Jean Ivey.
Boobie retired from Battey Machinery Co. after 32 years of employment as an Industrial Sales Engineer. He proudly served in the US Army 101st Airborne Division. Boobie was a member of the American Legion. He was a Rome High class of 1952 Hilltopper. He was a member of the Cultural Exchange Group - Rome Boy's High.
Boobie received recognition for the restoration of John A Johnson's plantation, "Oakdale", Rome Georgia, from the National Registry of Historical Sites
A graveside service will be conducted 11 a.m. Monday, July 16, 2018, at Sunset Hills Cemetery. Family will receive friends Sunday, July 15, 2018, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Daniels Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made atwww.daniels-funeralhome.com.