Clarence Ronald Patton, age 74, passed away Thursday, September 6, 2018, at Floyd Regional Medical Center surrounded by his family.
He had been a practicing attorney in Rome, Georgia, from 1971 until shortly before his death, handling thousands of cases.
He was born in Russellville, Alabama, in 1943. He graduated from Auburn University in 1964 and from the University of Tennessee School of Law in 1971.
He was an instrument rated private pilot and a certified SCUBA diver. He built and renovated a number of buildings in the Rome area including historic buildings near the Rome Clocktower.
He raised cattle for a number of years and was a skilled and avid horseman, or as his four year old grandson once said, “He’s a cowboy.”
He is survived by his family, including his wife, Charlotte Terry Patton; son, C. Ronald Patton Jr., of Destin, Fla.; daughter and son-in-law, Leah Patton Ayers and Jason Thomas Ayers, of Vestavia Hills, Ala.; their daughter, Lauren Elizabeth Patton, of Asheville, N.C.; three grandchildren, Emma Patton Ayers, Hannah Katherine Ayers, and Jackson Thomas Ayers; and two sisters, Dorothy Patton Cantrell, of Tulsa, Okla., and Patsy Patton Parker, of Decatur, Ala.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Clarence E. Patton and Rayma Bullington Patton, of Russellville, Ala.
Funeral services will be conducted on Sunday, September 9, by the Rev. Frank Murphy at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of Daniel’s Funeral Home. The family will receive guests from 1:00-2:00 p.m. Following the service, interment will take place at Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, www.stjude.org/donation.