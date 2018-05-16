Mr. Clarence Clay Treadaway, age 80, of Rome, passed away on Tuesday, May 15, 2018, at his residence.
Mr. Treadaway was born on March 21, 1938 in Gordon County, Ga., son of the late Arch Treadaway and the late DeAlva Everett Treadaway. He was a graduate of Armuchee High School in the Class of 1957, and was a member of the Joy Club and Western Promenaders. He was a veteran of the United States Army Reserves for six years. Mr. Treadaway was a member of New Armuchee Baptist Church and prior to his retirement was a truck driver for Battey Machinery/Vast Industrial Supply. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, James Treadaway, and by his first wife and mother of his children, Mary Lou Nelson Treadaway.
Survivors include his wife, Irene Treadaway, Rome; two daughters, Penny Treadaway Smith (Robin), Rome, and Amanda Treadaway Broom (Dale), Cartersville; two stepchildren, Valerie Fletcher Hartley (Jim), Milton, Fla., and Robert Fletcher, Rome; six grandchildren, Derrick Broom (Sara), Cartersville, Matthew Broom (Brooke), Acworth, Morgan Smith (Caleb Reynolds), Rome, Lindsey Smith, Rome, Katherine Hartley, and Jack Hartley; three great-grandchildren, Tate Broom, Turner Broom and Tinleigh Broom; six siblings, John Oliver Treadaway, Aragon, Neal Treadaway, Rome, Harry Treadaway, Rome, Larry Treadaway, Rome, Joy Williams, Everett Springs, and Sandra Brown, Everett Springs.
Memorial services will be held on Saturday, May 19, 2018, at 2:00 p.m. at New Armuchee Baptist Church with Dr. David Howard and Dr. Lucas Butler officiating. The American Legion Post #5 Honor Guard will present military rites following the service at the church.
The family will receive friends at New Armuchee Baptist Church on Saturday from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial contributions be made to Heyman HospiceCare at Floyd in honor of Clarence Clay Treadaway, 420 E. Second Ave., Rome, GA 30161.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.