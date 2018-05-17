Mr. Clarence Clay Treadaway, age 80, of Rome, passed away on Tuesday, May 15, 2018, at his residence.
Memorial services will be held on Saturday, May 19, 2018, at 2:00 p.m. at New Armuchee Baptist Church with Dr. David Howard and Dr. Lucas Butler officiating. The American Legion Post #5 Honor Guard will present military rites following the service at the church.
The family will receive friends at New Armuchee Baptist Church on Saturday from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial contributions to Heyman HospiceCare at Floyd in honor of Clarence Clay Treadaway, 420 E. Second Ave., Rome, GA 30161.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.