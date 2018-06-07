Clara Ellen Crymes McCullough, 90, of Rome, died Sunday, June 3, 2018.
A native of Rome, Mrs. McCullough was born April 2, 1928, daughter of the late Howard J. "Jack" Crymes and Vera Ellen Tracy Crymes. She was a homemaker and of the Seventh Day Adventist faith. Mrs. McCullough was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Carl "Dock" McCullough, in 1995, and by two brothers and two sisters.
Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Allen and Barbara McCullough, of Menominee, Michigan; a granddaughter. Kimberly Dawn Jasensky, and her husband, Scott, of Sturgeon, Missouri; and a brother, Richard F. Crymes, and his wife, Lali, of Jacksonville, Florida. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 9, 2018, in the Chapel of Good Shepherd Funeral Home with the Reverend Jeff Freeman officiating. Private interment services will follow in East View Cemetery. It was Mrs. McCullough's wish that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to your favorite charity. Please visit our website, www.goodshepherdfh.net, to post tributes.
Parnick Jennings Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home is serving the family of Clara Ellen Crymes McCullough.