Mrs. Clara Breesawitz, age 85, passed away on Thursday, June 7, 2018, at a Cartersville healthcare facility.
Mrs. Breesawitz was born in Huntington, W.Va. on August 11, 1932, daughter of the late Walter Riley and the late Goldie Ellis Riley. She was also preceded in death by her husbands, Glenn Swann and William Breesawitz, by three brothers, Russell Riley, Stanley Riley, and Orville Riley, and by two sisters, Mabel Hodges and Helen Goff. Mrs. Breesawitz was a lifelong member of the Church of Christ and was currently a member of the Oak Hill Church of Christ. She was very creative and enjoyed painting, card making, sewing, and cooking. She lived her life as God intended by giving of her time and resources to benefit others.
Survivors include a daughter, Deborah Brazell and her husband, James, Cartersville; a son, Andrew Swann, Huntington, W.Va.; four grandchildren, Tera Puckett, James Brazell II, Cheryl Brazell Jones, and Sidney Burnett Swann; 15 great grandchildren; one great, great grandchild; nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 9, 2018, at 3 p.m. at Oak Hill Church of Christ with Minister Michael Farris officiating. Interment will be on Tuesday, June 12, 2018, at 11 a.m. at Woodmere Memorial Park in Huntington, W.Va.
The family will receive friends at Oak Hill Church of Christ on Saturday from 1 until 2:45 p.m.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.