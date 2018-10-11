Beloved mother, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend, Christy Stanley Heard, peacefully passed away at her residence on October 8, 2018. She was 54. Christy was born October 29, 1963, in Rome, Georgia. She attended Coosa High School and graduated in 1981. Christy worked as an accountant, as well as side-by-side with her family for several years at Stanley's on North Broad, where she was always a friendly, welcoming face.
Christy battled breast cancer for many years and during this time became a Board Certified mastectomy fitter for DiPrima Medical. In those years, Christy was an unwavering advocate for women battling the disease and helped everyone she encountered heal and feel beautiful. A lover of nature and plants, she was also an advocate for all animals in need, loving and taking care of many dogs and cats, nursing a squirrel back to health, and even a raccoon.
Christy touched the hearts of many with her unmistakable laugh, quick humor, and uplifting view of the world. She will be greatly missed. Christy is survived by her son, Noah Heard; her mother and father, Ann Erwin Stanley and Lee Roy Stanley; and her siblings, Adam Stanley, Debbie Stanley DiPrima, Keith Stanley, and Lee Ann Stanley Davis.
Please join her family for a Celebration of Life with a visitation for friends being held on Saturday, October 13, 2018, at 9:00 a.m. with a memorial service to follow at 10:00 a.m. at Salmon Funeral Home with the Rev. Gary Graves officiating.
In lieu of flowers, please drop off or send donations for the Christy Stanley Heard Animal Memorial Fund to Judy Shumate Minshew at Dippity Do Da Dogs, 608 West 12th Street, Rome, Ga., 30165. Salmon Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to serve the family of Christy Stanley Heard.