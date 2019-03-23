Christopher Anthony "Chris" Minter, age 27, of Lindale, passed away Tuesday March 19, 2019.
Chris was born February 28, 1992, in Rome, son of David Anthony Minter, and the late Kayla Dutton Minter. He was preceded in death by a brother, David Anthony Minter, Jr.
Survivors include, father, and stepmother, Anthony and Kim Minter, brother, Stephen Smith, sister, Shayla Minter, fiance, Rose Hare, several nieces and nephews also survive.
Graveside services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Tuesday March 26, 2019 at Oaknoll Memorial Gardens, with Rev. Eric Welchel, and Jacob Perry officiating. Post Five Honor Guard will conduct gravesite rites. The Family will receive friends from 11:00 AM until 12:45 P.M. at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave., Rome, GA. 30165.
Parnick Jennings, Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.