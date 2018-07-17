Mrs. Christine Watson Haney, age 86, of Rome, formerly of Lindale, passed away Monday morning, July 16, 2018, in a local health care facility.
Mrs. Haney was born in Trion, Georgia on September 3, 1931, daughter of the late Hobert Thomas Watson and the late Anne Garrett Watson. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Alton Arnold Haney, on January 13, 2014, and by two brothers, Carlos Watson and Gary Watson. Mrs. Haney was a homemaker and was a member of the Fairview Baptist Church.
Survivors include three daughters, Leslie Haney Dalrymple and her husband, Roger, Silver Creek, Diane Haney Winn and her husband, Ronald, Silver Creek, and Lori Haney Pate, Lindale; two sons, Michael Wayne Haney, Coosa, and Randy D. Haney, Dalton; a sister, Virginia Watson Stager, Lindale; a brother, Roy Gene Watson, Senoia, Ga.; eight grandchildren, Randy P. Haney and his wife, Amy, Lindale, Timothy Haney, Dalton, Charity Haney Russell and her husband, Brian, Hoover, Ala., Kimberly Haney Floyd, Lindale, Rebecca Haney White and her husband, Todd, Rome, Brandon Vincent and his wife, Jennifer, Rome, Dustin Pate and his wife, Kerri, Lindale, and Savannah Winn, Lindale; many great grandchildren, nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, July 19, 2018, at 3 p.m. in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Rev. Jerry Brooks officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Thursday from 2 p.m. until the service time.
Pallbearers are asked to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel and include: Active: Tim Haney, Randy P. Haney, and Tervon Bryant. Honorary: Brandon Vincent, Dustin Pate, and Ashton Vincent.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff at Fifth Avenue Health Care and Tapestry Hospice for the love and care extended to Mrs. Haney and the family.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.