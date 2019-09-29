Mr. William "Bill" Christie, age 86 of Rome, passed away Sunday, September 29, 2019, at his residence. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home with Rev. Clyde Hampton, Rev. Mac McCurry officiating. Eulogy will be given by his son Ed Christie. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave. Rome, Ga. 30165. A complete obituary will follow in Tuesday's edition of the Rome News. Parnick Jennings, Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.