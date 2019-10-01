Mr. William "Bill" Christie, age 86 of Rome passed away Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 at his residence. Mr. Christie was born July 9, 1933, in Shannon, a son of the late Henry Grady Jefferson Christie, and Janie Rebecca Henry Christie. He was a member of Pleasant Valley North Baptist Church, where he was very active in the in church work, and the Baptist Center. Mr. Christie was retired from the United States Air Forces serving in the Vietnam war and was in the Tet offensive. He was a member of the American Legion, Shannon Masonic Lodge, and the Shriner's, he was also retired from Frito Lay after 10 years as purchasing manager. Mr. Christie was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Christie, brother Clarence Christie. Survivors include sons, Ed Christie, Rome; Wade Christie, Rome; step sons, John Sawyer and Thomas Sawyer; brother, Eddie Christie, Rome; 6 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews also survive. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday Oct. 2, 2019 at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, with Rev. Clyde Hampton, Rev. Mac McCurry officiating, eulogy will be given by his son Ed Christie. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Tuesday Oct. 1, 2019 at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave. Rome, Ga. 30165. Please visit our website, www.goodshepherdfh.net to post tributes. Parnick Jennings, Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.