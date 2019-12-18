Pamela Lynn Daniel Choat, age 60, of Tennessee passed away Saturday December 7, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday December 20, 2019 at Good Shepherd Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM until 2:00 PM at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave. Rome GA. 30165. Please visit our website, www.goodshepherdfh.net, to post tributes. Parnick Jennings Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.
To send flowers to the family of Pamela Choat, please visit Tribute Store.