Pamela Lynn Daniel Choat, age 60, of Tennessee passed away Saturday December 7, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday December 20, 2019 at Good Shepherd Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM until 2:00 PM at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave. Rome GA. 30165. Please visit our website, www.goodshepherdfh.net, to post tributes. Parnick Jennings Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.

