Shirley L. Childers, 77, of Cave Spring Road, Cave Spring, Georgia, passed away Sunday, December 22, 2019 at Floyd Medical Center in Rome, GA. Shirley was born December 16, 1942 in Floyd County, Georgia daughter of the late William Edgar "Shorty" Langston, Sr and Gladys Ozella Barnett Langston. She was preceded in death by her husband; Grady E. Childers in 2007 and by a brother; William E. "Billy" Langston, Jr. Shirley Worked at Rome Manufacturing before going to Georgia School for the Deaf Where she worked 38 years She worked in the classroom as a paraprofessional and then as the Receptionist. "Childers" loved the students at GSD and spent many hours beyond her work hours helping with sporting events and special activities. Shirley was a Member of Mountain Springs Southern Congregational Methodist Church, Cave Spring, where she served as pianist, Sunday School Teacher and Church Treasurer. She also served at various times as Assistant Secretary and Secretary in Southern Congregational Methodist Church denomination at the District, Annual and General Conference levels. She also served on the SCMC Camp Board and was the Campmeeting Pianist for more than 20 years. Surviving are her children, Ronnie & April Childers and Donnie Childers; grandchildren, Gregory & Rachael Childers and Kaitlyn Childers; a sister, Betty Youngblood; two sisters-in-law, Carolyn Langston and Christine Childers; several nieces and nephews; Godsons, Bradley Huckaby and Benjamin Huckaby. Graveside services will be on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at Mountain Springs Church Cemetery, Cave Spring, GA at 11:oo a.m. with Rev. Neal Williams. The family will receive friends from 9:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday at Daniels Funeral Home in Rome, Ga. Owen Funeral Home, 12 Collins Dr., Cartersville, GA, is honored to serve the family of Shirley L. Childers.
