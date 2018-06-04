Mr. Chesley Patrick "Chet" Parker Jr., 57, of Fayetteville, and formerly of Rome, Ga., died Saturday evening, June 2, 2018. A native of Rome, Ga., Mr. Parker was born on December 10, 1960, the son of Myra Sybil Burnley Parker and Chesley Patrick "Pat" Parker Sr. He was a 1979 graduate of West Rome High School and a member of the Providence United Methodist Church in Fayetteville. He was a devoted son, father, and brother who loved and enjoyed cooking, fishing, NASCAR, and was a devoted Georgia Bulldogs fan.
Survivors include his daughters, Hannah and Rachel Parker; parents, Sybil and Pat Parker Sr.; one sister, Debbie Parker Jones; one niece, Chelsey Jones; one nephew, Wes Jones; and the mother of his children, Ann Akin Parker.
Memorial services for "Chet" will be conducted on Thursday, June 7, 2018, at 7:00 p.m. at the chapel of Mowell Funeral Home, Fayetteville, with the Rev. Jimmy Ellison officiating. The family will receive friendson Thursdayevening from5:00 p.m.until the service hour. Additional memorial services will be conducted onSaturday, June 9, 2018, at 2:00 p.m.at the Trinity United Methodist Church, 606 Turner McCall Blvd., Rome, Ga.The family will receive friends prior to the service beginning at12:00 noonat the church.
The family lovingly requests that flowers be omitted and memorial contributions be made to the American Heart Association or to Providence United Methodist Church, c/o Men's Ministry. Carl J. Mowell & Son Funeral Home, Fayetteville, www.mowellfuneralhome.com.