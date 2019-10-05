Mr. Gene Chastain, age 90, of Rome passed away October 4, 2019 in a local health care. Mr. Chastain was born May 1, 1929, in Chattooga, Ga. a son of the late Hilliard Chastain, and Dolly Gaston Chastain. He was a member of Wesley Chapel Church. Mr. Chastain was a member of Oostanaula Masonic Lodge #113, F&AM for over 51 years. He was employed by Trend Mills for over 20 years, and retired from Image Carpets. He was preceded in death by his wife, Lucille Fite Chastain, daughter, Ann McCoy, and 5 brothers and sisters. Survivors include her sons, Dale (Martha) Chastain, Summerville; Donnie (Elaine) Chastain, Rome; grandchildren, Shane Chastain, Sharon McCoy, several nieces and nephews also survive. Graveside and interment services will be held 10:00 AM Monday October 7, 2019, at Pleasant Valley North Baptist Church Cemetery, with Dr. Billy Rabern, officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Sunday October 6, 2019 at Good Shepherd Funeral Home. 2750 Shorter Ave. Rome, Ga. 30165. Please visit our website, www.goodshepherdfh.net to post tributes. Parnick Jennings, Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.