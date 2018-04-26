Mrs. Charlsie A. Hampton née Aycock of Westampton, N.J., transitioned on Monday, April 23, 2018, following an extended illness. She is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, William M. Hampton Jr.; son, William M. Hampton III (Darnell), Sicklerville, N.J.; daughter, Rhonda A. Hampton, Westampton, N.J.; sister, Cheney R. Aycock, Rome, Ga.; granddaughters, Gabrielle and Arianna Hampton, Sicklerville, N.J.; adopted daughter, Linda Goodwyn, Virginia Beach, Va.; many cousins, friends, and her beloved Main High School Class of 1962.
A Celebration of Life service will be conducted on Tuesday, May 1, 2018, at 2 p.m. at Brig. Gen.Wm. C. Doyle Veterans Cemetery, Wrightstown, N.J.
Due to military regulations, flowers are not permitted at the cemetery.