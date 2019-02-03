Mrs. Charlotte Martin Ball, age 83 of Rome, passed away Saturday morning, February 2, 2019, at her residence after an extended illness. Mrs. Ball was born August 24, 1935 in Floyd County. She was the daughter of the late Joe and Pluma McAfee Martin. She was also preceded in death by a son, Stephen Ball. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, David Ball; son and daughter in law Michael and Nanci Ball; granddaughter Bethie Ball; brother and sister in law William and LaRae Martin. After her husband retired from the Air Force with 23 years of service, they moved back to Rome. They had lived in five different states and three different countries. Mrs. Ball resumed her medical transcription career and worked at Redmond Regional Medical Center for 24 years before retirement. Her civic affiliations included the Daughters of the American Revolution, Toastmasters, and the Christian Women's Council. She was an active member of West Rome Baptist Church for 36 years. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 AM Monday, February 4, 2019, in the Good Shepherd Funeral Home Chapel with Reverends Jarrod Roberts and Ken Oates officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. The family will greet friends from 10 AM until the service hour. The following gentlemen will serve as pallbearers: Eddie McAfee, Harold Buffington, Drew, Blake, and Trae Martin, Phil Ball, Brent Durett, and Bill Lowery. Please visit our website www.goodshepherdfh.net to post tributes. Parnick Jennings Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home is serving the family of Charlotte Martin Ball.