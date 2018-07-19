Charley James Edwards, age 34, of Rome, passed away Tuesday, July 17, 2018.
Charley was born May 9, 1984, in Floyd County, a son of the late Alan Edwards and Karen McCary Edwards.
Survivors include his grandmothers, Ozell R. Edwards and Frances Jennings; grandfather, Bill McCary; step-grandmother, Charlotte; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, also survive.
Graveside and interment services will be held at11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 21, 2018,at Mizpah United Methodist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Mikel Garrett officiating.
